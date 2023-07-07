Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Looks Effortlessly Chic in White Me+Em Dress & Heels at Wimbledon 2023 Day Five 

Kim Murray chicly cheered her husband, tennis player Andy Murphy, during Day Five of Wimbledon 2023 in London.

The painter watched the match from the stands wearing a white Me+Em dress that featured short puff sleeves and an all-over embroidered floral print. The cotton piece starts off with a V-neckline and cascades into a dipped hemline. The maxi dress is from the brand’s spring 2023 collection.

Kim Murray at Wimbledon 2023 Day Five. Getty Images

Kim accessorized the look with an assortment of gold bracelets, a pendant necklace and a choker. She added to the look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a tan woven tote bag with brown leather lining and handles. She kept her honey blond locks in a blown-out style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a nude lip.

Unfortunately, her footwear was hidden by the angle. She most likely completed the look with a pair of heeled sandals. During warmer months, she gravitates towards sandals in a variety of colors and styles. For colder months, the painter is often seen in combat boots and sneakers from brands like Dr. Martens, Nike and Champion.

Kim Murray at Wimbledon 2023 Day Five. Getty Images

Every year, Kim tends to favor summery chic ensembles when she attends the tennis competition. She was last seen on Day Two of the championship where her husband won the match against Ryan Peniston. Kim was spotted wearing a floral lace button-down top which is also a piece from Me+Em. She paired the top with a pair of trousers and sandals. In past matches, she has worn envious pieces from top labels like Burberry and Victoria Beckham.

Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2023 Day Five. Getty Images

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. The event is an annual tennis competition that gathers stars like Jessica Alba, Kate Middleton and Heidi Klum every year.