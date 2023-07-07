×
Read Next: Margot Robbie Is ‘Totally Hair’ Barbie in Pucci Minidress & Hot Pink Heels for Movie Photocall in Mexico
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Looks Effortlessly Chic in White Me+Em Dress & Heels at Wimbledon 2023 Day Five 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Kim Sears, wife of Andy Murray of Great Britain looks on before the Men's Singles second round match between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
venus williams, wimbledon party, june 20, 2014, gold heels
June 22, 2015, Lily James, ralph lauren, white dress, shirt dress, gold metallic heels, platform heels, gold platform sandals, ankle-strap pumps, strappy pumps, Ralph Lauren Collection Jean Gold Sandals, wimbledon summer cocktail party
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Kitty Spencer attends the Vogue and Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party at The Orangery on June 22, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Katie Boulter, Wimbledon, London, red carpet, sandals, black sandals, strappy sandals, heeled sandals
View Gallery
View Gallery20 Images
Share

Kim Murray chicly cheered her husband, tennis player Andy Murphy, during Day Five of Wimbledon 2023 in London.

The painter watched the match from the stands wearing a white Me+Em dress that featured short puff sleeves and an all-over embroidered floral print. The cotton piece starts off with a V-neckline and cascades into a dipped hemline. The maxi dress is from the brand’s spring 2023 collection.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Kim Sears, wife of Andy Murray of Great Britain looks on before the Men's Singles second round match between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Kim Murray at Wimbledon 2023 Day Five.Getty Images

Kim accessorized the look with an assortment of gold bracelets, a pendant necklace and a choker. She added to the look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a tan woven tote bag with brown leather lining and handles. She kept her honey blond locks in a blown-out style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a nude lip. 

Unfortunately, her footwear was hidden by the angle. She most likely completed the look with a pair of heeled sandals. During warmer months, she gravitates towards sandals in a variety of colors and styles. For colder months, the painter is often seen in combat boots and sneakers from brands like Dr. Martens, Nike and Champion.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Kim Sears, wife of Andy Murray of Great Britain looks on before the Men's Singles second round match between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Kim Murray at Wimbledon 2023 Day Five.Getty Images

Every year, Kim tends to favor summery chic ensembles when she attends the tennis competition. She was last seen on Day Two of the championship where her husband won the match against Ryan Peniston. Kim was spotted wearing a floral lace button-down top which is also a piece from Me+Em. She paired the top with a pair of trousers and sandals. In past matches, she has worn envious pieces from top labels like Burberry and Victoria Beckham.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Andy Murray of Great Britain acknowledges the crowd following defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Men's Singles second round match during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2023 Day Five.Getty Images

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. The event is an annual tennis competition that gathers stars like Jessica Alba, Kate Middleton and Heidi Klum every year.

Kate Middleton, Wimbledon 2022
Celebrities at Wimbledon Over the Years: Kate Middleton, David Beckham & More
View Gallery20 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Andy Murray's Wife Kim Dons Chic White Floral Dress at Wimbledon 2023
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad