Kim Kardashian Goes Barefoot With Son Saint West at Tokyo’s TeamLab Planets Exhibition

Kim Kardashian ditched the shoes while on vacation with her family.

The reality tv star posted to her Instagram on Sunday with a series of photos and videos from her time in Tokyo. She went to TeamLab Planet, a permanent exhibit with an immersive experience. She brought her son, Saint West, with her to the museum.

For the outing, Kardashian wore a white cropped T-shirt paired with baggy high-waisted jeans. Her gray denim featured distressing along the back with horizontal rips running down the backs of each leg. Kardashian carried a white furry purse but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum.

As the museum has guests go barefoot through the exhibition, Kardashian opted to skip the shoes. When it comes to her footwear, the Skims founder often selects trend-based and daring styles, such as Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. More recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from Prada, Manolo Blahnik and others top brands.

Kim Kardashian at Saint West basketball game Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL8068841 160623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian at Saint West’s basketball game.SplashNews.com

While this look was relatively tame, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings, mesh dresses and bright hues. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Mugler, Balmain, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela. She has also been becoming more involved in the world of high fashion. She worked with Dolce & Gabbana earlier this year on a new collection and more recently, she starred in Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2023 campaign.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

