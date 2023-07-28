×
Kim Kardashian Slips Into Summer-ready Sandals While Meeting David and Victoria Beckham at Inter Miami Soccer Game With Son Saint West

Kim Kardashian, dress, beige dress, silk dress, long dress, strap dress, clutch, shell clutch, pearl clutch, heels, high heels, hidden heels, Time 100, gala, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Time 100 Gala, Time 100 Gala 2023
Kim Kardashian at Saint West basketball gamePictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL8068841 160623 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: 310-525-5808UK: 020 8126 1009eamteam@shutterstock.comWorld Rights
kim kardashian, nyc, gray dress, pointed pumps
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
North West, Kim Kardashian, Mark Hotel, Met Gala, Met Gala 2023, red carpet, heels, high heels, heeled boots, children's heels, black boots, Chanel, blazer, Chanel jacket, pearls, Chanel pearls, pearl jewelry, jeans, blue jeans
Kim Kardashian kept things casual while cheering on Inter Miami.

The Skims founder posted to her Instagram on Friday showing photos of her time at the Inter Miami CF soccer game a few days prior. Kardashian brought her son, Saint West, to the game and posed in photos with Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, who is a co-owner of the Florida-based professional team.

The team recently made headlines when they announced a two-and-a-half-year contract with soccer superstar, Lionel Messi. The outing comes just days before Kardashian took Saint to meet Cristiano Ronaldo before his team, Al-Nassr played against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Kardashian wore a simple white cropped T-shirt to the soccer game. She paired this with light-wash high-waisted Levi’s jeans with distressing detailing and rips in the knees. She accessorized the timeless look with a pink Chanel belt bag that added a pop of color to the neutral outfit.

For her footwear, the reality TV star slipped into a pair of summer-ready strappy sandals. Though mostly covered by the hem of her flared denim, Kardashian’s shoes featured an open toe as well as a clear PVC band that wrapped across her toes for extra support.

While this look was relatively tame, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Mugler, Balmain, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, such as Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. More recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from Prada, Manolo Blahnik and others.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Kim Kardashian, manfred thierry mugler, montreal, canada, celebrity style
Kim Kardashian’s Risk-Taking Styles Over the Years
