Kim Kardashian Attends her Son Saint West’s Basketball Game in Blue Joggers and Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High Sneakers

Kim Kardashian swung by her son Saint West’s basketball game yesterday in Los Angeles. Also in attendance to cheer on his son was Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

Going casual, Kardashian donned a plain white cropped tank top paired with bright blue sweats in a baggy style with a drawstring waist. The causal ensemble was perfect for relaxed occasions like running errands or attending her son’s basketball game. Rounding out her look, the reality star gathered her long brown tresses up into a high sporty ponytail.

Kim Kardashian attending her son Saint West’s basketball game in Los Angeles on June 16, 2023. SplashNews.com

On the footwear front, Kardashian laced up Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers in a white, blue and black colorway. The basketball sneakers were comprised of sturdy leather uppers with black lace-up detailing and a coordinating black swoosh flipped on its head in the opposite direction. Additionally, the sneakers and blue soles and a low-top construction. Nike sneakers are immensely popular amongst celebrities. Keke Palmer, Ben Affleck, Travis Scott, Kelly Rowland, Miley Cyrus and Sydney Sweeny are just some of the stars that have been spotted lacing up the brand’s stand-out styles.

Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers. Nike

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s shoes. SplashNews.com

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Mugler, Balmain, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, such as Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from Prada, Manolo Blahnik and others.

In a different vein, Kardashian was last spotted in New York in May attending her Skims pop-up wearing a strappy black zip-up bodysuit from her own brand Skims worn with Balenciaga joggers. On her feet, Kardashian donned neon pink pair of pointed-toe over-the-knee boots.

