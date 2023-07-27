Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint West Meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr Colors and Chunky White Sneakers

Kim Kardashian took her son Saint West to meet Cristiano Ronaldo in Osaka, Japan. The reality show star shared snapshots of her seven-year-old sitting next to the soccer player on her Instagram Story yesterday. The meeting happened before Ronaldo and Al-Nassr played against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

For the photo, the young star wore a boxy blue and yellow jersey, repping Al-Nassr proudly. The oversized top was worn with matching yellow and blue pair of athletic shorts. Worn with thick white socks, West sported a pair of all-white sneakers constructed of breathable and durable uppers with sleek white lace-up detailing and a chunky silhouette.

Saint West meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. Instagram

West’s shoe style is a staple in many celebrities’ closets thanks to its effortlessness providing the wearer with a range of movement. The neutral pair offset the vibrancy in West’s ensemble, contrasting the blue and yellow tones nicely.

Saint West meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. Instagram

On the same day, West changed his jersey to another one from Paris Saint-Germain and met soccer player Neymar Jr. at the stadium.

Saint West meeting Al-Nassr. Instagram

West is a huge fan of sports. Kardashian is always sitting in the stands with her kid in different games, whether it’s a soccer match or an NBA game. Although she wasn’t in the photos, Kardashian wore a white tank top with skinny jeans to the Al-Nassr-Saint Germain match.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Mugler, Balmain, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, such as Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from Prada, Manolo Blahnik and others.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

