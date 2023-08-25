Kim Kardashian Slips Into Classic Converse Sneakers in Japan With Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian slipped into a timeless pair of kicks while with her daughter and friends in Asia.

The Skims founder posted to her Instagram story on Friday with a few photos from her trip to Japan. She posted a photo with her daughter North West, as well as Kardashian’s friend Ashley and her daughter. While abroad, she wore black Converse sneakers.

Kardashian, her daughter and friends in Japan. Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kardashian’s classic kicks featured a white rubber rounded toe cap and white rubber soles. Black canvas encased the uppers that were mostly hidden by her pant leg.

All Star Converse sneakers are a staple in many celebrities’ closets. The shoes boast an instantly recognizable silhouette and feature a classic and timeless look that works with just about every ensemble.

Kardashian paired black leather pants with her sneakers. She wore high-waisted pants with a wide-leg opening and detailing in the knees. She wore a cropped black graphic tee with her pants. Kardashian accessorized the cool but casual look with black sunglasses.

While this look was relatively tame, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Mugler, Balmain, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, such as Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. More recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from Prada, Manolo Blahnik and others.

