Kim Kardashian Soars in Pixelated Sports Bra, Leggings and Stiletto Mules at Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show Spring 2024

Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and Tyler the Creator at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
Tyler the Creator at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
J Balvin and Maluma at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
Kim Kardashian went digital for Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 fashion show.

While posing on the runway set on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris on Tuesday, the Skims founder — who just today was named the covergirl of “Time” magazine’s “Most Influential Companies” issue for her shapewear brand — struck a pose in a fully printed ensemble that mixed luxury and athletic codes.

Kim Kardashian poses at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring 2024 show in Paris, France on June 20, 2023.STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

As seen on WWD‘s Instagram, Kardashian wore a skintight sports bra and matching leggings, each covered in a print of layered square in hues of white, brown, black and green. Layered atop was a brown fur coat that the “Kardashians” star opted to shrug off her shoulders, as well as a soft fur-paneled black, green, white and beige belt bag with a black-zippered front pocket. Though the set’s geometric pattern was a call to Vuitton’s signature “LV Damier” print, its colors and shapes prompted users to quickly draw comparisons to the hit computer game “Minecraft” — which is characterized by signature square-shaped detailing.

When it came to footwear, Kardashian slipped on a slick pair of heeled mules to finish her outfit. The Skkn by Kim founder’s style featured thin black rounded soles, punctuated by thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair was complete with clear curved toe straps atop each toe, creating an “invisible” shoe effect that was both daring and sleek.

A closer look at Kardashian’s heels.STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 collection was the first under new creative director Pharrell. Held on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, the viral show was preceded by Pharrell’s first Vuitton campaign starring Rihanna.

PHOTOS: See what other stars attended Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 show.

Kim Kardashian Channels Minecraft at Louis Vuitton Men's Show in Paris
