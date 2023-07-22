Kim Kardashian Goes Grunge in a Leather-on-Leather Look with Strappy Sandals

Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving Gekko restaurant in Miami yesterday alongside friends.

The former reality TV star was outfitted in an almost all-black ensemble made completely of shiny patent leather. The look was composed of a halter-style backless crop top featuring a strappy construction and a vinyl-like finish worn with matching motocross-esque low-rise leather trousers. The pants included small slits at the hem of each pant leg that flared out, effectively spotlighting Kardashian’s shoes.

Kim Kardashian was pictured leaving Gekko restaurant accompanied by friends in Miami on July 21, 2023. LCD / SplashNews.com

As for accessories, the Skims owner toted a metallic copper mini bag with a texturally interesting quilted finish. Additionally, Kardashian gathered her lengthy dark tresses into a high ponytail slicked up and out of her face.

When it came to footwear, Kardashian strapped into a pair of tan heeled sandals. The style included a rounded-toe silhouette accented by thick straps that intersected and ran across the top of Kardashian’s feet and around her ankles, securing the sandals in place. The glamorous set featured a ridged texture and was complete with 3- to 4-inch stiletto heels ideal for all-day wear, giving the makeup mogul’s attire a streamlined look.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s shoes. GC Images

Sandal heels, of all kinds, have been adopted by a wide range of celebrities, Kardashian included. As the weather gets warmer, many top stars have been spotted sporting the style including Halle Berry, Ashley Graham, Beyonce, Issa Rae and Rihanna.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Mugler, Balmain, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, such as Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from Prada, Manolo Blahnik and others.

