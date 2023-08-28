Kim Kardashian Gets Slick in Stretchy Heeled Boots at THIA’s 2023 Fundraising Soirée

Kim Kardashian brought monochrome style to This is About Humanity (TIAH)’s annual fundraising event in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, Kardashian arrived to the occasion at a private residence with mother Kris Jenner, dressed in all-black. The “Selfish” author’s outfit for the event included a pair of dark pointed-toe boots, crafted with stretchy uppers for a matte finish.

Kim Kardashian attends TIAH’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 26, 2023. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

The heeled shoes provided a streamlined base to Kardashian’s outfit for the event — a black turtleneck dress with long sleeves and an ankle-length hem — while still remaining sharp in their own right. The “Kardashians” star boosted her simple attire with an array of accessories for a textured flair, as well, including a cinched black leather waist belt and quilted leather Chanel vanity bag with a pearl accent and gold chain-woven handle.

Kardashian’s outfit was finished with a vintage Chanel necklace, crafted with black leather strips woven with gleaming gold chain links — as well as a textured nameplate, which simply read “Chanel” in capital letters.

A closer look at Kardashian’s boots. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

During the occasion, Kardashian took time to mingle with numerous guests and friends — including Lauren Sanchez, Eva Longoria and Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

(L-R): Kris Jenner, Doria Ragland and Kim Kardashian attend TIAH’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 26, 2023. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Kardashian’s style is slick and statement-making. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing vintage and current-season outfits in dynamic silhouettes from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

This is About Humanity (TIAH)’s annual fundraising soiree raises money and awareness towards separated families at the U.S.-Mexico border. The charity’s 2023 event featured a range of star guests, including Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and Lauren Sanchez.

