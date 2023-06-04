Kim Cattrall Soars in 6-Inch Schiaparelli Heels, Marc Jacobs Boots and More for ‘The Sunday Times Style’

And just like that…Kim Cattrall is back. The actress made bold statements in her new cover for “The Sunday Times Style,” out today — and it’s one Samantha Jones would certainly approve of.

Cattrall was front and center for the Christian Soria-shot cover, which found the “Sex and the City” actress posing in a surrealist Schiaparelli outfit. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her Lucy Gaston-styled attire featured a dramatic black bell-sleeved top, corset-laced miniskirt and embroidered eye-accented belt. The jet-black ensemble was sleekly layered with sheer black Wolford tights and flower-shaped post earrings — as well as Schiaparelli’s viral gold toe-tipped platform heels, which feature an exaggerated wedged base totaling at least 7 inches in height.

Cattrall herself thanked the “Times” on Instagram in her own Instagram post of the cover, which she said was “beautiful.”

Elsewhere in the cover and profile interview’s accompanying editorial, Gaston styled Cattrall in a wide variety of statement-making outfits – as well as statement-making heels. One of the shoot’s most viral features the “How I Met Your Father” star posing on a rug at the Park Lane Hotel in New York City, wearing a patchwork denim coat over a deep blue sleeveless sweater, both by Marc Jacobs. The set gained a fashionable contrast from bright red Intimissimi tights, silver Khaite post earrings and a sparkling Fernando Jorge ring, as well as towering pink platform boots — also by Jacobs — with buckled shafts and 6-inch block heels.

Another shot found the actress in a glossy black quilted leather coat and skirt with a white vest by Bottega Veneta. Her business-worthy attire was layered atop a sparkling crystal necklace — also by Bottega — with a gold Fernando Jorge ring and dramatic black Balenciaga sunglasses.

Cattrall’s editorial moment follows a runaway year for the actress, where she’s starred in the Sebastian Maniscalco-led comedy “About My Father” and announced her upcoming Netflix comedy, “Glamorous,” which will premiere on June 22. In particularly viral news, Cattrall also announced her return as Samantha Jones in a cameo for season 2 of the “SATC” companion series “And Just Like That…” — which will also premiere on June 22 on Max (formerly HBO Max).

Cattrall’s shoe style is often modern and sharp. The “Queer as Folk” actress often wears jewel-toned, printed and metallic pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals, regularly hailing from Manolo Blahnik — as well as luxury brands including Chanel and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Birkenstock’s Boston clogs. Cattrall’s also established her presence in fashion, starring in campaigns for Farfetch, Giesswein and Olehenriksen over the years.