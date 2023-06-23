Kim Cattrall Celebrates Pride Month in Rainbow Dress and Strappy Sandals

Kim Cattrall is celebrating Pride Month in her latest Instagram post.

The “How I Met Your Father” actress posted to her social media on Thursday showing off a colorful look. Cattrall’s midi dress was covered in horizontal blocks with every shade of the rainbow, working from yellow down to green. The dress, by Vassilis Zoulias, featured a high neckline and sleeveless design.

Cattrall added purple sandals to complete her ensemble. She wore heeled sandals covered in a lavender metallic material. The shoes featured straps across the toes giving a peep-toe design as well as criss-cross straps over the top of the foot. The thin heels reached at least 4 inches in height.

Her post comes just a few weeks after it was confirmed that Cattrall would be joining the second season of HBO’s “And Just Like That” and reprising her role as Samantha from “Sex and the City.” The show’s second season premiered on Thursday with the first two episodes.

Cattrall’s shoe style is often modern and sharp. The “Queer as Folk” actress often wears jewel-toned, printed and metallic pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals, regularly hailing from Manolo Blahnik — as well as luxury brands including Chanel and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Birkenstock’s Boston clogs. Cattrall’s also established her presence in fashion, starring in campaigns for Farfetch, Giesswein and Olehenriksen over the years.

PHOTOS: Discover Cattrall and more stars at Variety’s Power of Women event in the gallery.

