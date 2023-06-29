Kim Cattrall Sparkles in Gold Sequins and Pointy Heels to Talk ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo, Patricia Field and More

Kim Cattrall brought a burst of sparkle to Manhattan for her latest press outings.

On Wednesday, the “Sex and the City” star arrived to the 92nd Street Y in New York City to speak in a panel discussion titled “Swiping America.” While chatting with Stephen Warren, Johnnie Ingram, Kesun Lee, Reagan Baker and Kris Kelkar, Cattrall glittered in a gold silk collared blouse, which was coated in allover gold sequins.

Kim Cattrall attends a Conversation With Kim Cattrall – “Swiping America” at The 92nd Street Y in New York City on June 28, 2023. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

For dashes of tonal color, the actress’ glitzy top was tucked into a pair of ankle-length trousers in a Capri blue hue, cinched by a studded black belt and briefly layered with a light cream collared jacket.

When it came to footwear, Cattrall slipped on a pair of neutral pumps to finish her outfit. The “About My Father” actress’ style featured light peach nude uppers with triangular toes, fully crafted from smooth suede. The matte set was completed with closed counters and thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, providing her with a sharp elevation — as well as a clean base that allowed her outfit’s colors and textures to further pop.

A closer look at Cattrall’s heels. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

However, this wasn’t Cattrall’s only outing in her sparkling ensemble. The actress also paid a visit to “The View,” where she discussed her triple citizenship, new Netflix show “Glamorous” and her upcoming return as Samantha Jones in the “SATC” spinoff “And Just Like That” — plus her longtime friendship with costume designer Patricia Field, who dressed Cattrall for both of the aforementioned projects.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’” Cattrall said. “I just thought, ‘If I’m gonna come back, I’ve gotta come back with that Samantha style.’ I’ve got to push it. And we did!”

In a new clip from the “Today” show that will air on June 30, Cattrall also sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hagar to discuss her return as Samantha, as well.

“I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha,” Cattrall said. “She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her.”

Cattrall’s shoe style is often modern and sharp. The “Queer as Folk” actress often wears jewel-toned, printed and metallic pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals, regularly hailing from Manolo Blahnik — as well as luxury brands including Chanel and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Birkenstock’s Boston clogs. Cattrall’s also established her presence in fashion, starring in campaigns for Farfetch, Giesswein and Olehenriksen over the years.