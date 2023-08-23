×
Khloe Kardashian Goes Sheer on Italian Vacation in Louboutin ‘Lock Me’ Sandals

khloe kardashian, cfda awards 2022, brown dress
Khloe Kardashian showed off another chic look while spending time in Italy on her social media. The reality TV star posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a few shots from her trip to Italy. She also shared a few other photos with her mom, Kris Jenner, joining her on the trip.

For her new look, Kardashian wore white sandals from Christian Louboutin. Her Lock Me slide sandals featured two thin leather straps across the toe and top of the foot. The top strap had a bit more detailing than the bottom, with a metal hardware piece attached. The thin heels of the sandals boosted Kardashian up by at least 4 inches.

The Good American founder paired her sandals with a matching dress, courtesy of Dolce and Gabbana. She wore a sheer white dress from the Italian design duo that featured ruching throughout and reached her ankles. Kardashian accessorized the off-the-shoulder dress with sparkly stud earrings and a simple silver necklace, plus a few shiny rings. She also added a nude bodysuit from Skims under the transparent garment.

christian louboutin, white sandals, Lock Me Slide Sandal
Christian Louboutin Lock Me Slide SandalCourtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various stilettos and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Cult Gaia. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tends to gravitate towards boots, pumps and strappy sandals, which can all be found in the footwear line that she recently brought back into her Good American brand. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Khloe Kardashian Goes Sheer on Italian Vacation in Louboutin Sandals
ad