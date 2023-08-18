Khloe Kardashian Flexes Her Feet With Quilted Chanel Thong Sandals in Tuscany

Enjoying the last days of summer in Europe, Khloe Kardashian shared snapshots of her trip to Tuscany, Italy, on her Instagram today.

The social media star sported a pair of chunky quilted Chanel flip-flops. The soles of the designer footwear were quilted, offering textural interest, and featured thick platform soles that offered Kardashian a substantial boost.

Additionally, the footwear included thick thong straps that were dappled with gold Chanel charms. The straps sat across the tops of Kardashian’s feet, spreading her toes apart.

Chanel’s lambskin quilted-padded charms thong sandals in black Chanel

Beyond Kardashian, thong sandals, no matter the style, are a must-have item for other celebrities. The footwear style is especially popular during the warmer months as many make the journey to sunnier climates. In the past few years, the style has become widely available from both high and low-end retailers in a variety of colors, heights and prints.

As for her outfit, the former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star donned a summery deep blue maxi dress featuring a strappy construction and a fitted bodice.

Kardashian’s shoe style often matches her sleek wardrobe. The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star frequently wears pumps by Louboutin, as well as heels from Amina Muaddi, Cult Gaia and more top brands. Her off-duty and gym looks often incorporate chunky sneakers from Nike, as well as shoes from former brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals