Kerry Washington Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in APL’s Slip-On Sneakers

Kerry Washington slipped on a comfortable pair of shoes to join the picket lines in Los Angeles. The “Scandal” star took to the streets of Burbank outside of the Disney studios to join the SAG-AFTRA strike on Tuesday.

Washington slipped into a pair of slip-on sneakers. Her APL shoes were made of a black stretchy knit material with a white rubber outsole. The style also featured a black elastic strap wrapping the arch for extra support. Her TechLoom Bliss Shoes are currently available on Dick’s website on sale for $132, while they usually retail for $220.

Washington at SAG-AFTRA Strike at Disney Studios In Burbank. SplashNews.com

While offering all the ease and comfort of a traditional sneaker, slip-on styles make running out of the door even quicker. They’re also typically comfier and more supportive than flip flops, not to mention they also stay looking cleaner for longer with no laces to get dirty or backs to get crushed down.

A closer look at Washington’s shoes. SplashNews.com

The actress paired her slip-on sneakers with black joggers and a white T-shirt with the strike’s logo. She also wore a black visor and carried a black crossbody bag.

Washington’s style versatility has led to several memorable looks through the years since she took over Hollywood. Even over the summer, she’s shown off her range in personal style. In July, she attended Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show in Puglia, Italy wearing a crystal-adorned column gown featuring intricate beadwork from the luxury house paired with platform pumps. She also posted on Instagram a few weeks prior in printed pants and white sneakers.

SAG-AFTRA actors joined WGA writer strikers at the picket lines outside major studios in Los Angeles and New York on July 14. The protests are taking place at Paramount, Disney, Universal, Sony, Fox, Amazon and Netflix studios. This is the first actors’ strike since 1980 and the first simultaneous strike of actors and writers’ unions since 1960.

