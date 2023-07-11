Kerry Washington Exudes Glamour in Dolce & Gabbana Dress & 5-Inch Heels in Italy

Kerry Washington had her own personal Dolce & Gabbana fashion show after attending the brand’s Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, Italy, this weekend.

Since Sunday, the actress has been taking to Instagram to model glamorous duds from the luxury Italian house for her over seven million followers. “My Dolce Era,” she captioned a series of photos on Tuesday.

The post shows her wearing a blingy crystal-adorned column gown featuring intricate beadwork and spaghetti straps. She paired the sparkling, neutral-toned dress with an equally dazzling necklace, earrings and a matching ring.

A video of her in the same gown sees making the streets of Puglia her catwalk and reveals her to be donning platform pumps with 5-inch heels. Washington appears to have chosen a shiny metallic stiletto style boasting a timeless peep-toe silhouette.

Meanwhile, another post she shared on Monday puts her in a shimmering black corset gown, slinky black sandals and statement jewelry.

“What a privilege to be immersed in so much beauty and culture and history and artistry and rich tradition,” she wrote, adding, “Truly grateful to have witnessed the #DGAltaModa show. BRAVA @dolcegabbana” Fellow actress Issa Rae took to the comments section, quipping, “This is IT!” along with a heart-eye emoji.

Since rising to fame as Olivia Pope on ABC’s “Scandal,” Washington has proved herself to be sartorially savvy and unafraid to take fashion risks on and off the red carpet. Some of her most memorable fashion moments over the years include her Met Gala looks and Emmys red carpet gowns.