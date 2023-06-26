×
Read Next: How Coblrshop Aims to Modernize Shoe Repairs
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kerry Washington Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Colorful Maxi Dress While in Jamaica

Kerry Washington wears a green top and black skirt at the "Today" Show in New York City Pictured: Kerry Washington Ref: SPL5528847 090323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Saniyya Sidney is seen in Los Angeles, California. 19 Oct 2021 Pictured: Kerry Washington. Photo credit: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA797923_032.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 09: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Kerry Washington. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606508_060.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 06: 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon held at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 06 Feb 2020 Pictured: Kerry Washington. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA603843_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The premiere of "Sylvie's Love" during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival held at the Eccles Theatre. 27 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kerry Washington. Photo credit: JPA / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA595687_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery44 Images
Share

Kerry Washington brought colors to her Instagram feed as she posed next to a mural while in Kingston, Jamaica, over the weekend.

The “Scandal” actress wore a colorful Johanna Ortiz maxi dress that featured a crisscross front and an all-over leaf print. The long-sleeve piece is from the designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection. 

Kerry Washington in Kingston, Jamaica on June 25, 2023.
Kerry Washington in Kingston, Jamaica on June 25, 2023.Instagram

Washington accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoops and an assortment of rings. She kept her dark brown hair in a dreaded wavy style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a dark mauve lip. The glowing look was created by hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant and makeup artist Tisa Howard.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of brown Larroude sandals. The leather heels featured a rounded toe decorated by a thin toe strap. The ankle strap of the sandals supported the towering height coming from the platform sole and block heel that was about 7 inches tall.

Washington’s look was put together by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, who can also be credited for the white cutout dress and Louboutins she wore on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” this past March. The styling duo has also created looks for other stars like Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez and Hailee Steinfeld.

Throughout the years, Washington has established herself as a versatile fashion reference. She is a familiar face in the industry sitting front row at fashion shows for brands like Fendi and Michael Kors. Her shoe closet is filled with strappy sandals and platform pumps from top labels like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Guiseppe Zanotti.

Kerry Washington Shoe Style
Kerry Washington’s Shoe Style Evolution
View Gallery44 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kerry Washington Slips on 7-Inch Larroude Heels While in Jamaica
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad