Kerry Washington Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Colorful Maxi Dress While in Jamaica

Kerry Washington brought colors to her Instagram feed as she posed next to a mural while in Kingston, Jamaica, over the weekend.

The “Scandal” actress wore a colorful Johanna Ortiz maxi dress that featured a crisscross front and an all-over leaf print. The long-sleeve piece is from the designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

Kerry Washington in Kingston, Jamaica on June 25, 2023. Instagram

Washington accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoops and an assortment of rings. She kept her dark brown hair in a dreaded wavy style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a dark mauve lip. The glowing look was created by hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant and makeup artist Tisa Howard.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of brown Larroude sandals. The leather heels featured a rounded toe decorated by a thin toe strap. The ankle strap of the sandals supported the towering height coming from the platform sole and block heel that was about 7 inches tall.

Washington’s look was put together by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, who can also be credited for the white cutout dress and Louboutins she wore on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” this past March. The styling duo has also created looks for other stars like Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez and Hailee Steinfeld.

Throughout the years, Washington has established herself as a versatile fashion reference. She is a familiar face in the industry sitting front row at fashion shows for brands like Fendi and Michael Kors. Her shoe closet is filled with strappy sandals and platform pumps from top labels like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Guiseppe Zanotti.