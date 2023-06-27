Kendall Jenner Shimmers in Sequin Yellow Dress and Strappy Sandals at Dinner With Gigi Hadid in Paris

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While spending time abroad for work, Kendall Jenner was seen in a few different looks.

The model spent some time with Gigi Hadid while the two were in Paris after walking in Jacquemus’ latest show yesterday. After the show, the two hung around the French city and went to dinner together at Siena Paris.

Jenner wore a sparkly yellow dress covered in sequins with a halter neckline and a midi length. She added a yellow shoulder bag and kept the rest of her accessories minimal. Hadid wore a brown top with spaghetti straps and round cutouts along the center of the bodice paired with matching low-rise trousers.

Jenner and Hadid outside of Siena Paris restaurant in Paris on June 27. splashnews.com

For her footwear, Jenner added a pair of sandals that went along with the summery feel of her outfit. She wore white heeled sandals with several straps across the top of the foot as well as around the ankle. The shoes also featured a square toe.

Jenner in Paris on June 27. SplashNews.com

That same day, the “Kardashians” star was seen in another outfit. While walking around Paris, she wore a white minidress from Alaia. The dress featured sleeves that reached Jenner’s elbows as well as an A-line skirt and button detailing along the bodice. She paired the dress with black pointed-toe flats covered in smooth leather uppers. She also carried a Hermès Birkin bag in a deep red shade.

When it comes to fashion, Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. She enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses like this one, as well as trench coats and slacks. For footwear, the 818 Tequila founder typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles.

For red-carpet events and other formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney for her off-duty moments.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

