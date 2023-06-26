Kendall Jenner Walks the Jacquemus Runway in Cloud Minidress & Square-Toe Mules for Spring 2024 ‘Le Chouchou’ Show in Versailles

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kendall Jenner had an all-white moment as she walked the runway at Jacquemus’ “Le Chouchou” spring 2024 show at the Palace of Versailles in Versailles, France, on Monday.
The model wore a white off-the-shoulder minidress that featured a puff bodice and a pleated look around the waistline, creating a cloud illusion.
Jenner accessorized the look with a layered pearl choker that featured a blue sapphire gemstone pendant matching the dangle earrings. Her dark brown hair was styled into a low bun, complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip.
Jenner’s look was completed with a pair of white mules accompanied by a pair of white lace no-show socks that featured a band that laid on top of the foot. The square-toe heels tied in elements of a ballet shoe with a thin string bow that sat at the top of the vamp. The mules had a strap that sat right above the socks’ band which supported the height from the stiletto heel.
The last time we saw Jenner was attending FWRD’s pop-up grand opening in Los Angeles earlier this month. She posed at the event in a one-shoulder mini dress and clear sandals. Jenner has been working closely with FWRD since 2021 when she was tapped as the brand’s California-based creative director. She recently starred in a bikini photo shoot for their summer 2023 campaign.
