Kendall Jenner Walks the Jacquemus Runway in Cloud Minidress & Square-Toe Mules for Spring 2024 ‘Le Chouchou’ Show in Versailles

Kendall Jenner had an all-white moment as she walked the runway at Jacquemus’ “Le Chouchou” spring 2024 show at the Palace of Versailles in Versailles, France, on Monday.

The model wore a white off-the-shoulder minidress that featured a puff bodice and a pleated look around the waistline, creating a cloud illusion.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during Jacquemus’ “Le Chouchou” spring 2024 show. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jenner accessorized the look with a layered pearl choker that featured a blue sapphire gemstone pendant matching the dangle earrings. Her dark brown hair was styled into a low bun, complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during Jacquemus’ “Le Chouchou” spring 2024 show. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jenner’s look was completed with a pair of white mules accompanied by a pair of white lace no-show socks that featured a band that laid on top of the foot. The square-toe heels tied in elements of a ballet shoe with a thin string bow that sat at the top of the vamp. The mules had a strap that sat right above the socks’ band which supported the height from the stiletto heel.

The last time we saw Jenner was attending FWRD’s pop-up grand opening in Los Angeles earlier this month. She posed at the event in a one-shoulder mini dress and clear sandals. Jenner has been working closely with FWRD since 2021 when she was tapped as the brand’s California-based creative director. She recently starred in a bikini photo shoot for their summer 2023 campaign.