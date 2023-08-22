Kendall Jenner Stars in Stella McCartney’s Fall 2023 ‘Horse Power’ Campaign Wearing Only a Pair of Appaloosa-Print Thigh-High Boots

Kendall Jenner is the face of Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 “Horse Power” campaign. Shot by Harley Weir at the naturally occurring Camargue Salt Flats in the south of France, the photoshoot centered around the wild ponies native to the region raised to roam freely by horse whisperer Jean François Pignon.

Jenner was photographed laying atop one of those majestic ponies, clad in only a pair of their “Ryder” thigh-high boots and accompanied by a coordinating tote.

An avid equestrian, it only seemed right that Jenner would be the focus of the campaign, which is meant to be a “celebration of the timeless healing relationships between humans and horses; mothers, sisters and daughters; animals and nature.”

Cast through the lens of Stella’s love of art, history and family, the fall 2023 collection “celebrates an inherent love and deep respect for animals.” The aforementioned “Horse Power” theme is present throughout every facet of the new collection, spotlighting what McCartney calls the “transformational connections between humans and horses.”

Stella McCartney “Ryder” Appaloosa print over-the-knee boots. Stella McCartney

The collection includes an array of cozy fall styles including a line of Appaloosa-printed footwear, handbags, outerwear and jumpers. Each piece is imbued with western-themed motifs backed by rugged denim detailing with pops of plaid and crimson.

In true Stella McCartney fashion, the collection is crafted from 92% responsible materials. Since the brand’s beginnings, they have sourced all their materials from farms and manufacturers committed to animal welfare and upholding environmental practices. Even the paper they use and their packaging comes from certified sustainable sources.

When it comes to footwear the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

