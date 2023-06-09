Kendall Jenner Walks on Air With Clear Sandals & One-Shoulder Minidress at FWRD’s Pop-Up Grand Opening

Kendall Jenner hosted FWRD’s pop-up grand opening yesterday in Los Angeles.

FWRD’s pop-up store opened up on June 9 at 8804 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. The 4,000-square-foot space includes apparel from emerging and established designers along with beauty products, jewelry and accessories.

Jenner, who is also FWRD’s creative director, wore a fitting minidress made of shiny fabric with a one-shoulder silhouette and ruched detailing.

Kendall Jenner attends FWRD’s pop-up grand opening. Getty Images for FWRD

On the accessories front, Jenner toted a midsized white shoulder bag worn with mini gold hoops. Rounding out her look, the social media star slicked her dark brown tresses parted down the middle and back into an updo, worn out of her face.

As for footwear, Jenner donned a striking pair of clear strappy sandal heels. The footwear featured rounded toes, neutral soles and thick and clear straps that offered an illusive, barely-there appearance almost as if the runway regular was walking on air. Thin but sturdy 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished off Jenner’s set, offering her a slight boost along with a walkable base.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes. Getty Images for FWRD

Clear sandal heels often create the illusion of length while providing height. The see-through footwear style is a staple in many celebrities’ closets from models to singers and actors including Coco Jones, Sharon Stone, Chloe Bailey, Denis Richards, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Natalia Bryant and Simone Biles among others. In general, sandal heels, no matter the style, make for the perfect addition as we head into the warmer months.

When it comes to footwear the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

Other guests in attendance at the event included Justine Skye, Olivia Culpo and Amelia Gray Hamlin, among others.

