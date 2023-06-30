Kendall Jenner Embraces the ‘No Pants’ Trend in Blazer, Button Down and Loafers

Kendall Jenner went with an oversized preppy look with casual touches while out and about.

The model was spotted in New York City on Thursday after spending some time in France and walking in Jacquemus’ runway show. For her city outing, Jenner wore a large black blazer with a light blue button-down worn underneath. She added a blue Yankees baseball cap as well as black sunglasses. As far as bottoms, Jenner opted to skip. She donned the “no pants” trend before, wearing a navy blue sweater with black tights in November.

Jenner in New York City on June 29. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Jenner slipped into a pair of black loafers to complete the look. The 818 Tequila founder added the flat shoes that featured a rounded toe and were covered in black leather. Unlike dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red-carpet events. The footwear is a staple in many celebrities’ closets, like Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes.

For red-carpet events and other formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. Most recently, while going to dinner with Gigi Hadid, Jenner added white strappy heels to her ensemble.

She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney for her off-duty moments.

