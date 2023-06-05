×
Read Next: Lululemon and Skechers Join Fortune 500 List as Female CEOs Prove Staying Power
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kendall Jenner Poses in Different Bikinis for Fwrd’s Summer 2023 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in FWRD's summer 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in Fwrd's summer 2023 Campaign
Yulia Gorbachenko
Share

Kendall Jenner and Fwrd have a fresh fashion edit for summer 2023.

The supermodel is the star of the shopping platform’s latest campaign. In one of the images released today, Jenner is seen posing on a bed while wearing a red bikini. The asymmetrical, single-strap bikini from The Attico is already sold out online.

Kendall Jenner stars in FWRD's Summer 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in Fwrd’s summer 2023 CampaignCredit: Yulia Gorbachenko

Jenner’s summer 2023 edit not online includes designer bikinis but also more affordably-priced swimsuits, too. Beyond swimwear, the lineup also features a cozy yellow Bottega Veneta bathrobe, a vibrant orange Jacquemus mini dress, an ivory faux pearl-embellished Cult Gaia shoulder bag and chic tops from the likes of Raf Simons, Acne Studios and Noam.

Kendall Jenner stars in FWRD's Summer 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in Fwrd’s summer 2023 CampaignCredit: Yulia Gorbachenko

On the shoe front, the 818 Tequila founder included a pair of Salomon’s popular Xt-6 sneakers in white, with hits of bright orange and lime green, and edgy black leather Knwls boots boasting a bold square-toe design.

Kendall Jenner stars in FWRD's Summer 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in Fwrd’s summer 2023 CampaignCredit: Yulia Gorbachenko

The new edit is also comprised of some fancier items, including a long black Monot dress with horizontal cutouts, a plunging black Nili Lotan gown and a funky asymmetrical Alaïa jumpsuit retailing for $5,760.

Mules from Alaïa and Acne Studios, knee-high black leather Saint Laurent boots and strappy tan leather Manolo Blahnik sandals are also among the reality star’s picks.

Kendall Jenner stars in FWRD's Summer 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in Fwrd’s summer 2023 CampaignCredit: Yulia Gorbachenko

Jenner joined forces with the Fwrd in 2021, becoming the California-based brand’s creative director.

Kendall Jenner’s summer 2023 edit is available to shop now on FWRD.com. Additionally, Fwrd’s first pop-up shop on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles will launch on June 9.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s fashion-forward shoe style moments.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kendall Jenner Poses in Bikini for Fwrd's Summer 2023 Campaign
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Bills Ink New Stadium Naming Rights Deal With Highmark
Bills Ink New Stadium Naming Rights Deal With Highmark
Kendall Jenner Features in California-inspired Photo Shoot With Multiple Bikinis for Fwrd’s Summer 2023 Campaign
wwd
Kendall Jenner Features in California-inspired Photo Shoot With Multiple Bikinis for Fwrd’s Summer 2023 Campaign
Royal Fans Are Convinced That Kate Middleton Is Going to Rock This Daring & ‘Show-Stopper’ Dress for This Reason
Royal Fans Are Convinced That Kate Middleton Is Going to Rock This Daring & ‘Show-Stopper’ Dress for This Reason
New Lenzing Process Eliminates Discoloration from Fibers
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
New Lenzing Process Eliminates Discoloration from Fibers
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad