Kendall Jenner Poses in Different Bikinis for Fwrd’s Summer 2023 Campaign

Kendall Jenner and Fwrd have a fresh fashion edit for summer 2023.
The supermodel is the star of the shopping platform’s latest campaign. In one of the images released today, Jenner is seen posing on a bed while wearing a red bikini. The asymmetrical, single-strap bikini from The Attico is already sold out online.
Jenner’s summer 2023 edit not online includes designer bikinis but also more affordably-priced swimsuits, too. Beyond swimwear, the lineup also features a cozy yellow Bottega Veneta bathrobe, a vibrant orange Jacquemus mini dress, an ivory faux pearl-embellished Cult Gaia shoulder bag and chic tops from the likes of Raf Simons, Acne Studios and Noam.
On the shoe front, the 818 Tequila founder included a pair of Salomon’s popular Xt-6 sneakers in white, with hits of bright orange and lime green, and edgy black leather Knwls boots boasting a bold square-toe design.
The new edit is also comprised of some fancier items, including a long black Monot dress with horizontal cutouts, a plunging black Nili Lotan gown and a funky asymmetrical Alaïa jumpsuit retailing for $5,760.
Mules from Alaïa and Acne Studios, knee-high black leather Saint Laurent boots and strappy tan leather Manolo Blahnik sandals are also among the reality star’s picks.
Jenner joined forces with the Fwrd in 2021, becoming the California-based brand’s creative director.
Kendall Jenner’s summer 2023 edit is available to shop now on FWRD.com. Additionally, Fwrd’s first pop-up shop on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles will launch on June 9.
