Kendall Jenner Poses in Different Bikinis for Fwrd’s Summer 2023 Campaign

Kendall Jenner and Fwrd have a fresh fashion edit for summer 2023.

The supermodel is the star of the shopping platform’s latest campaign. In one of the images released today, Jenner is seen posing on a bed while wearing a red bikini. The asymmetrical, single-strap bikini from The Attico is already sold out online.

Kendall Jenner stars in Fwrd’s summer 2023 Campaign Credit: Yulia Gorbachenko

Jenner’s summer 2023 edit not online includes designer bikinis but also more affordably-priced swimsuits, too. Beyond swimwear, the lineup also features a cozy yellow Bottega Veneta bathrobe, a vibrant orange Jacquemus mini dress, an ivory faux pearl-embellished Cult Gaia shoulder bag and chic tops from the likes of Raf Simons, Acne Studios and Noam.

Kendall Jenner stars in Fwrd’s summer 2023 Campaign Credit: Yulia Gorbachenko

On the shoe front, the 818 Tequila founder included a pair of Salomon’s popular Xt-6 sneakers in white, with hits of bright orange and lime green, and edgy black leather Knwls boots boasting a bold square-toe design.

Kendall Jenner stars in Fwrd’s summer 2023 Campaign Credit: Yulia Gorbachenko

The new edit is also comprised of some fancier items, including a long black Monot dress with horizontal cutouts, a plunging black Nili Lotan gown and a funky asymmetrical Alaïa jumpsuit retailing for $5,760.

Mules from Alaïa and Acne Studios, knee-high black leather Saint Laurent boots and strappy tan leather Manolo Blahnik sandals are also among the reality star’s picks.

Kendall Jenner stars in Fwrd’s summer 2023 Campaign Credit: Yulia Gorbachenko

Jenner joined forces with the Fwrd in 2021, becoming the California-based brand’s creative director.

Kendall Jenner’s summer 2023 edit is available to shop now on FWRD.com. Additionally, Fwrd’s first pop-up shop on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles will launch on June 9.

