Kelsea Ballerini Hosts ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’ Short Film Watch Party in Vinyl Pumps and Bright Purple Mini Dress

Kelsea Ballerini hosted an exclusive fan event for her “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” short film screening in New York on Aug. 10. The Country star spoke to the crowd of fans in a pseudo panel before starting up the viewing.

Harkening back to the classics, the “Miss Me More” singer stepped into a pair of black pointed-toe heels crafted of impressively shiny vinyl uppers.

Kelsea Ballerini held an exclusive fan event for her “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” short film screening at Whitby Hotel Theater on August 10, 2023 in New York. GC Images

Accompanied with sheer black tights, Ballerini’s footwear featured thin 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels that offered the hitmaker a conservative but noticeable boost. Transitioning from the stiletto heels was a sturdy base and sharp triangular toes that likely gave Ballerini’s feet added support, making for a more comfortable experience.

Popping in bright hues, Ballerini was styled in a fitted vibrant purple long-sleeve mini dress. The garment was crafted out of a slightly shiny fabric and featured a mock neckline and an oval-shaped cut-out smack dab in the middle of the bodice that further diversified the dress, setting it apart from all the rest the performer has worn. For the finishing touches, Ballerini slicked her tresses back and out of her face into a high bun.

A closer look at Kelsea Ballerini’s shoes. GC Images

Ballerini’s statement-making style regularly includes brands like Giorgio Armani, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and David Koma. When it comes to shoes, she’s been seen in luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. As a Country singer, she also tends to wear cowboy boots from the likes of Daniel Diamond.

In addition to the new EP, Ballerini also created a short film to go along with each of the songs with the same title. She hosted a screening and conversation with the director, Tracy Patrick, in Nashville last week. Popular songs from her her latest EP, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)” include “Blindsided” and “Penthouse.”

Kelsea Ballerini held an exclusive fan event for her “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” short film screening at Whitby Hotel Theater on August 10, 2023 in New York. Getty Images for ABA

