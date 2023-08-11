×
Read Next: Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Chicly Parties at Beyoncé Concert in Prada Platform Boots
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kelsea Ballerini Performs New Music on NBC’s ‘Today’ Show in Heeled Sandals

kelsea ballerini, today show, performance, nyc, blue top, blue pants, sandals
Carrie Underwood at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Gwen Stefani at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
View Gallery
View Gallery93 Images
Share

Kelsea Ballerini took to the stage to promote her newest work.

The country music singer hit the “Today” stage at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Friday. She performed songs from her latest EP, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)” including “Blindsided” and “Penthouse.”

For the morning show concert, Ballerini wore an all-blue look. She paired a light blue ruffled top with matching trousers. Her long-sleeve top was made of a sheer material and her high-waisted pants featured a straight leg opening. She added layered necklaces, small earrings and a few rings to the look as well.

kelsea ballerini, today show, performance, nyc, blue top, blue pants, sandals
Ballerini performs on NBC’s ‘Today Show’ at Rockefeller Plaza on August 11, 2023 in New York City.Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Grammy-nominated singer slipped into a pair of heeled sandals that were mostly covered by her pant leg. Though barely visible, the shoes appeared to feature straps as the toes were exposed.

kelsea ballerini, today show, performance, nyc, blue top, blue pants, sandals
Ballerini performs on NBC’s ‘Today Show’ at Rockefeller Plaza on August 11, 2023 in New York City.Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ballerini’s statement-making style regularly includes brands like Giorgio Armani, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and David Koma. When it comes to shoes, she’s been seen in luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. Of course, as a country singer, she also wears Western boots as well from the likes of Daniel Diamond.

kelsea ballerini, today show, performance, nyc, blue top, blue pants, sandals
Ballerini performs on NBC’s ‘Today Show’ at Rockefeller Plaza on August 11, 2023 in New York City.Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In addition to the new EP, Ballerini also created a short film to go along with each of the songs with the same title. She hosted a screening and conversation with the director, Tracy Patrick, in Nashville last week.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
CMT Music Awards 2023 Photos: All the Looks, Live Updates
View Gallery93 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kelsea Ballerini Performs on NBC's 'Today' Show in Heeled Sandals
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad