Kelsea Ballerini Performs New Music on NBC’s ‘Today’ Show in Heeled Sandals

Kelsea Ballerini took to the stage to promote her newest work.

The country music singer hit the “Today” stage at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Friday. She performed songs from her latest EP, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)” including “Blindsided” and “Penthouse.”

For the morning show concert, Ballerini wore an all-blue look. She paired a light blue ruffled top with matching trousers. Her long-sleeve top was made of a sheer material and her high-waisted pants featured a straight leg opening. She added layered necklaces, small earrings and a few rings to the look as well.

Ballerini performs on NBC’s ‘Today Show’ at Rockefeller Plaza on August 11, 2023 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Grammy-nominated singer slipped into a pair of heeled sandals that were mostly covered by her pant leg. Though barely visible, the shoes appeared to feature straps as the toes were exposed.

Ballerini performs on NBC’s ‘Today Show’ at Rockefeller Plaza on August 11, 2023 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ballerini’s statement-making style regularly includes brands like Giorgio Armani, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and David Koma. When it comes to shoes, she’s been seen in luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. Of course, as a country singer, she also wears Western boots as well from the likes of Daniel Diamond.

Ballerini performs on NBC’s ‘Today Show’ at Rockefeller Plaza on August 11, 2023 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In addition to the new EP, Ballerini also created a short film to go along with each of the songs with the same title. She hosted a screening and conversation with the director, Tracy Patrick, in Nashville last week.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.