Kelsea Ballerini Promotes Short Film in Sparkly Clear Pointed Pumps

Kelsea Ballerini sparkled while promoting her latest work.

The country music star hosted a screening of her new short film at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on Tuesday. She also spoke with Patrick Tracy, the director of the film, which chronicles the six songs on her EP, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” with each song representing a different chapter.

Tracy and Ballerini speak at ‘Under The Welcome Mat: Exclusive Rolling Up The Welcome Mat Short Film Screening & Conversation’ on August 08 in Nashville.Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

The “Blindsided” singer donned a green matching set for the screening and conversation. Her set featured a sleeveless crop top with a mock neck and sparkly crystal band around the bottom hem. The matching straight-leg pants featured the same crystal band around the waist. Ballerini added simple earrings as well as a few rings for her accessories.

Ballerini performs at ‘Under The Welcome Mat: Exclusive Rolling Up The Welcome Mat Short Film Screening & Conversation’ on August 08 in Nashville.Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

Ballerini slipped into a pair of pointed toe pumps to complete her look. She wore clear pumps to the event. The shoes featured a sharp pointed toe that were covered in sparkly gems. Her stiletto heels reached at least 4 inches in height.

The PVC heel trend has a rich history that spans several decades and has been gaining prominence again over the past few years. Other celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Miley Cyrus have been seen in the trendy style.

A closer look at Ballerini’s shoes.Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

Ballerini’s statement-making style regularly includes brands like Giorgio Armani, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and David Koma. When it comes to shoes, she’s been seen in luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. Of course, as a country singer, she also wears Western boots as well from the likes of Daniel Diamond.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Celebrities Wearing the Clear Shoe Trend
