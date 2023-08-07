Kelsea Ballerini Soars in Barely-There Stiletto Sandals at SiriusXM Studios

Kelsea Ballerini brought neutral tones to her latest morning show appearance.

While promoting the extended version of her EP “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat,” Ballerini arrived to SiriusXM Studios in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, speaking with Macie Banks on the platform’s “The Highway” morning show. For the occasion, the musician strapped into a set of light tan leather sandals with thin, standard buckle ankle strap fastenings and slender toe straps. The thin-soled style was elevated by thin stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height for a sharp height boost.

Kelsea Ballerini visits SiriusXM Studios in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 7, 2023. Getty Images

Ballerini opted to pair the minimalist sandals with distressed blue denim jeans, featuring a high-waisted silhouette with frayed hems. The ripped style gave her attire a bohemian edge, further elevated by a smooth oatmeal-hued cropped vest that tonally complemented her footwear.

A closer look at Kelsea Ballerini wearing light tan ankle strap sandals on Aug. 7, 2023. Getty Images

Ballerini has become known for gravitating toward bold footwear onstage and on the red carpet. While off-duty, her casual style is often comprised of jeans, T-shirts, cowboy boots and sneakers such as Vans’ $80 Old Skool Stackform sneakers. In a similar vein, the “Penthouse” singer slipped on a pair of crystal-covered mules for a short film screening of “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, Calif. earlier in the month.

Kelsea Ballerini strikes a pose during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on Aug. 7, 2023. Getty Images

The Grammy-nominated artist’s extended EP, titled “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good),” will be released on Friday, Aug. 11.

