Kelsea Ballerini Revamps White-Hot Style at Hometown to Hometown Event With Tailored Vest and Sandals

Kelsea Ballerini was among the stars that attended Save The Music & SongFarm.org’s 4th annual Hometown to Hometown event at City Winery in Nashville on Monday.

To brighten up the red carpet, she opted for a white-hot outfit. The look was made up of a tailored vest and wide-leg pants. Together, they offered up a classic silhouette.

Kelsea Ballerini attends Save The Music & SongFarm.org‘s 4th annual Hometown to Hometown event. Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music

While the photos didn’t allow us to see her shoes fully, Ballerini elevated her look with a pair of white sandals.

Ballerini’s footwear choices reflect her penchant for style and versatility. She frequently adorns herself with pointed pumps and sleek boots, adding a touch of edginess to her outfits. When it comes to summer ensembles, strappy sandals become her go-to, combining comfort and fashion. Notably, at the Grammy Awards, Ballerini made a bold statement by wearing a vibrant pair of bright yellow pumps, showcasing her fashion sense.

Honoree Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack and Kelsea Ballerini attend Save The Music & SongFarm.org’s 4th annual Hometown to Hometown event. Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music

The American country-pop artist started writing songs at a young age. In 2014, she signed with Black River Entertainment, launching her music career. The following year, she released her debut studio album, which played a pivotal role in establishing her presence in the industry. Continuing her trajectory, Ballerini released her second studio album, “Unapologetically,” in 2017, showcasing her genuine musicality and leaving a lasting impression on her listeners.

At this year’s Hometown to Hometown event, CMT paid tribute to Leslie Fram, Mickey Guyton and Trisha Yearwood, celebrating their remarkable achievements in the music industry and their unwavering commitment to music education.