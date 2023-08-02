Kelsea Ballerini Sparkles in Bedazzled Mules at Grammy Museum Appearance

Kelsea Ballerini brought chic style to a screening of her short film “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” at the Grammy Museum.

While attending the event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the country-pop singer dressed in all black. Ballerini’s attire for the occasion featured a strapless top with a scalloped crystal-trimmed scalloped neckline. The glitzy piece was streamlined when tucked into matching scalloped shorts, which were paired with dangling drop earrings strung with crystals in varying geometric shapes.

Kelsea Ballerini attends Ballerini’s “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” short film screening at The Grammy Museum on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for ABA

Ballerini, who regularly works with stylist Molly Dickson, grounded her tonal ensemble with a pair of sparkly crystal-studded mules. The “This Feeling” singer’s style featured crossed straps with knotted flowers at each center, punctuating a matte black base with rounded toes and thin stiletto heels.

Kelsea Ballerini wears sandals embellished with sparkling rhinestones on Aug. 1, 2023. Getty Images for ABA

Notably, Ballerini’s flashy shoes complemented subtle rhinestone piping on her top, further adding to its bejeweled theme.

Kelsea Ballerini speaks onstage at a screening of her short film, “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” at the Grammy Museum on Aug. 1, 2023. Getty Images for ABA

However, this wasn’t Ballerini’s only bold outfit in recent weeks. On Wednesday, the singer took to Instagram to share a snap of herself rocking a Barbiecore-inspired pink minidress, paired with strappy stiletto sandals.

“Will ride this Barbie wave as long as possible,” she captioned the post, to which Reese Witherspoon responded in the comments: “Same. I have ALL the Pink .. all of it.”

Ballerini’s statement-making style regularly includes brands like Giorgio Armani, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and David Koma. When it comes to shoes, she’s been seen in luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. The three-time Grammy-nominated artist has become known for her standout style on the red carpet and onstage in recent months, often wearing bold colors and prints, embellished dresses, sky-high heels and cowboy boots. Meanwhile, her off-duty looks include cozy athleisure sets, jeans, T-shirts and platform boots.