Kelly Rutherford Embraces Summer in Italy With Hermès’ White Oran Slides

Kelly Rutherford took a relaxed approach to vacationing in Italy — in fact, down to her shoes.

On Sunday, the “Gossip Girl” star snapped a new post on Instagram while on a trip to the Tuscan sea town of Forte dei Marmi. For the occasion, she slipped on a pair of Hermès’ Oran slides — a $700 sandal style crafted from smooth white calfskin leather, complete with flat soles and wide “H”-shaped cutout straps.

Rutherford’s casual, minimalist sandals were ideal when dealing with the summer heat, thanks to their ventilated silhouette and ability to be easily slipped on and off. The “Perfectionist” actress’ pair also smoothly complemented her outfit for the occasion: a lightweight, pale blue Lem Lem minidress with white and golden yellow trim, as well as a woven raffia handbag from French brand Cose.

Hermès’ Oran sandals.Courtesy of Hermès

Slides like Rutherford’s are favored in the summer months for their open silhouettes and easy wear. Styles in brown, black and white suede and leather are the most popular, thanks to their versatility with a range of outfits and ability to be worn from day to night. The slide silhouette has also risen as a top seasonal shoe choice over the years, with new styles regularly released from a range of brands — as seen in new pairs from labels including Vionic, Tkees and Saint Laurent.

Rutherford’s shoe style is subtle and minimalist. On the red carpet, the “Melrose Place” actress often wears neutral and metallic sandals, boots and pumps from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin and Sania d’Mina. For more casual occasions, Rutherford can be seen in flat sandals and slides from Hermès and Birkenstock.

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

