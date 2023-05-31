×
Read Next: Kurt Geiger Teams With Interior Designer Matthew Williamson to Create a Summer-Ready Maximalist Footwear and Apparel Collection
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kelly Rowland Delivers Gold Glamour in Belted Blazer & Clear Thong Sandals for ‘Today’ Show

Kelly Rowland arrives at the "Today" Show on May 31, 2023 in New York City.
Kelly Rowland arrives at the "Today Show" on May 31, 2023 in New York City.
Eric Kowalsky / MEGA
Share

Kelly Rowland served gold glamour during her latest outing. The Grammy Award-winning singer was spotted arriving at the “Today” show in New York City today.

For the appearance, the “Motivation” musician donned a coordinating yellow gold silk set. Rowland’s ensemble consisted of a belted blazer with matching flare-leg trousers. Her top included wide lapels, thick cuffs and side slant pockets.

Kelly Rowland pictures at the ‚ÄúToday‚Äù show in Uptown, Manhattan. Pictured: Kelly Rowland Ref: SPL8043116 310523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Kelly Rowland arrives at the “Today” show on May 31, 2023, in New York City. Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The “Bump Like Thins” songstress amped up her look with layered gemstone necklaces, small silver hoop earrings and a collection of midi rings. She styled her hair in voluminous waves and opted for soft neutral makeup with a glossy pout.

Singer Kelly Rowland seen at the Today Show in New York City. 31 May 2023 Pictured: Singer Kelly Rowland seen at the Today Show in New York City. Photo credit: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA989092_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kelly Rowland arrives at the “Today” show on May 31, 2023 in New York City. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Rounding out Rowland’s look was a pair of thong sandals. The style featured a round outsole and sat atop a clear pyramid heel.

Singer Kelly Rowland seen at the Today Show in New York City. 31 May 2023 Pictured: Singer Kelly Rowland seen at the Today Show in New York City. Photo credit: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA989092_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kelly Rowland arrives at the “Today” show on May 31, 2023 in New York City. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. For red-carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Rowland’s style through the years.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kelly Rowland Shines in Gold Blazer & Thong Sandals on 'Today' Show
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Oklahoma Softball Built on Love of the Game—and Love’s Millions
Oklahoma Softball Built on Love of the Game—and Love’s Millions
Dove Cameron Plays With Patterns in Princess-inspired Dress at Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala
wwd
Dove Cameron Plays With Patterns in Princess-inspired Dress at Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala
These Are The Definitive Best Biographies About Our Most Famous First Ladies
These Are The Definitive Best Biographies About Our Most Famous First Ladies
Going West! Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Launch in Los Angeles
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Going West! Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Launch in Los Angeles
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad