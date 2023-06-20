×
Read Next: Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection Had Mary Janes, Ruffled Socks, Bear Paw Boots and More Wacky Shoes
Kelly Rowland Suits Up in Oversized Blazer & Platforms at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Men’s Debut Collection Show for Spring 2024

Kelly Rowland,Louis Vuitton, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Paris.
Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and Tyler the Creator at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
Tyler the Creator at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
J Balvin and Maluma at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
Kelly Rowland pulled up at Louis Vuitton’s menswear spring 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, wearing a monochromatic number. Celebrities from around the globe swarmed the runway atop the Pont Neuf bridge to show support for Pharell Williams, the new creative director of the major fashion house.

For this special occasion, the singer opted for a fashion-forward ensemble. Rowland donned an oversized blazer adorned with intricate side cutouts, adding a touch of edginess to her look.

Kelly Rowland,Louis Vuitton, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Paris.
Kelly Rowland poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring 2024 show.AFP via Getty Images

Complementing the blazer, she chose Louis Vuitton monogrammed pants in a coordinating hue, creating a cohesive and stylish outfit that showcased her trendy fashion sense.

As for footwear, Rowland completed the look with a pair of platform shoes. Her shoe style has evolved over the years, showcasing her versatility and fashion-forward approach. From glamorous red carpets adorned with designer heels to embracing sleek sneakers for a more casual look, the mommy mogul consistently makes a statement with her footwear choices.

Kelly Rowland,Louis Vuitton, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Paris.
Kelly Rowland poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring 2024 show.AFP via Getty Images

Rowland maintains a consistently streamlined shoe style, emphasizing elegance and sophistication. For glamorous red-carpet occasions, she opts for silhouettes crafted by renowned brands such as Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo, exuding timeless glamour. During her downtime, Rowland embraces sleek sneakers for a more casual look but also showcases her fashion versatility with slides or lace-up boots. 

Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 collection was the first under new creative director Pharrell. Held on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, the viral show was preceded by Pharrell’s first Vuitton campaign starring Rihanna.

PHOTOS: See what other stars attended Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 show.

Kelly Rowland Suits Up for Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Debut Show
