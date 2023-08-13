×
Kelly Rowland Soars in Kurt Geiger’s Platform Pumps with Husband Tim Weatherspoon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kelly Rowland elevated the classic pump in sleek style this week.

On Saturday, Rowland took to Instagram to share a photo dump, posing for photos by herself and with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. For the occasion, the “Rose Colored Glasses” singer strapped into a towering set of platform pumps from Kurt Geiger. Her $195 Shoreditch Court style featured glossy black patent leather uppers with pointed toes and thick soles, all boosted by towering 5-inch heels.

Rowland’s sleek footwear was cinched with thin buckled ankle straps for a secure finish — each adorned with Geiger’s signature gold Kensington eagle charms for a whimsical touch.

The set served as a dynamic finish for her equally dynamic outfit for the occasion: a silky black cropped blazer with a thin buckled bodice strap, paired with matching paneled shorts for a slick take on the traditional suit.

Kurt Geiger’s Shoreditch Court platform pumps.Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s

Platform-soled heels like Rowland’s have risen in popularity this year from their height-boosting silhouettes. Monochrome styles with closed toes are favored for their streamlined appearance, with thick soles providing added balance between their base and the style’s tall block or stiletto heels. Similar pairs have been released seasonally throughout the 2020’s, seen in a range of finishes in new collections from brands including Geiger, Stuart Weitzman, Coach and Tom Ford.

Rowland’s shoe style is sharp and streamlined. The “Dilemma” singer often wears pumps and sandals on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can be spotted in slides, sandals and lace-up boots. Rowland’s casual looks also include sneakers from Nike, Air Jordan and Converse. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously  designed apparel and footwear capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics as well.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

