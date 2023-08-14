×
Kelly Rowland Shines In René Caovilla Chandelier Sandals for Dove’s Black Excellence Brunch

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Kelly Rowland attends the Black Excellence Brunch honoring Kelly Rowland hosted by Trell Thomas at Serra on Vine on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Kelly Rowland attends the Black Excellence Brunch honoring Kelly Rowland hosted by Trell Thomas at Serra on Vine on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Kelly Rowland brought standout style to Dove’s Black Excellence Brunch in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, the “Think Like A Man” actress slipped on a pair of gold René Caovilla sandals, where she was honored during the occasion. Her metallic spring 2023 style featured multi-toned straps embellished with dangling crystals, as well as sparkling droplet-lined straps that wrapped around her ankles — all inspired by the intricate work of Venetian chandeliers. The high-shine sandals gave Rowland a sharp height boost for the occasion with stiletto heels totaling about 4 inches in height, complete with almond-toed soles.

Rowland paired the sparkling sandals with a light pink Georges Hobeika gown, hailing from the couture designer’s spring 2023 collection. The piece featured a twisted satin bodice with a plunging V-shaped neckline, topped by a massive bow. The piece earned a dynamic flair from its ruched finish, as well as a sheer crystal-embellished skirt. Rowland was styled by Wilford Lenov who also works with other stars like Bebe Rexha, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Olivia Culpo.

The actress accessorized her look with a sparkling gold bracelet, complemented with a matching statement ring and earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a blown-out style with side bangs bringing attention to her minimal smokey eye and a glossy mauve lip. Her glowing look was created by hairstylist J Stay Ready and makeup artist Ernesto Casillas. 

The “Fantasy Football” actress has an elegant and sophisticated sense of style. For red carpet appearance, she gravitates toward strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps from top labels like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can be spotted wearing a casual pair of sneakers or slides. The actress keeps herself updated with the latest fashion trends by sitting front row at fashion shows for brands like Louis Vuitton.

