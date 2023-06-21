×
Kelly Clarkson Goes Boho Chic for Andy Cohen Interview in Maxi Skirt & Pointy Boots Ahead of ‘Chemistry’ Album Release

Kelly Clarkson styled a boho-chic look while on her latest press run.

The “American Idol” alum stopped by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday to talk about her new album “Chemistry,” which will be released on Friday. She spoke with Bravo star Andy Cohen at the radio station.

For her appearance, Clarkson wore a bright red button-down top. She tucked the top into a printed maxi skirt with muted, multicolored stripes in different boho patterns.

Clarkson visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on June 21 in New York City.Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Clarkson also added a brown leather belt to the outfit, as well as layered necklaces and hoop earrings, plus a few rings.

The “Stronger” singer slipped into a pair of brown boots to round out the bohemian outfit. She wore boots with a sharp pointed toe covered in caramel-colored leather that was complete with a thick heel reaching at least 4 inches in height.

Clarkson visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on June 21 in New York City.Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Clarkson’s shoe style ranges from bohemian, like her latest look, to edgy. The “Since U Been Gone” artist often wears ankle and combat boots with block or stiletto heels from top brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13. Her ensembles also feature trendy footwear like Mary Janes, loafers and kitten heels from brands like Miu Miu, Chie Mihara and Gucci.

For formal occasions, Clarkson often wears embellished pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Balmain — plus affordable labels like Asos.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Clarkson’s bold style evolution.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

