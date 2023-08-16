Keke Palmer Dances in Classic Nike Air Force 1’s for Usher’s ‘Boyfriend’ Music Video

Keke Palmer fulfilled a dream of hers, making an appearance in Usher’s new music video for his song “Boyfriend.” The video, which was released today, saw Palmer at the center, hanging with friends and drinking champagne before heading out for a wild night in Vegas.

In the video, the “Nope” actress laced up a pair of Nike Air Force 1 all-white sneaker in a sporty style constructed of breathable and durable mixed uppers with sleek white lace-up detailing, silver hardware and a chunky “dad” shoe silhouette. The laces of the sneakers were left undone, likely based on Palmer’s aesthetic preferences, diversifying the sneaker’s look. Palmer’s shoe style is a staple in many celebrities’ and sneaker fan’s closets.

Nike’s classic Air Force 1 style offers any look a fresh and clean touch. The sneaker was released in 1982 and utilized a revolutionary air cushioning system that was geared towards helping basketball players up their performance.

Nike Air Force 1. Nike

The video begins with the “Akeelah and the Bee” star clad in a plush white robe with a matching white two-piece set on underneath before changing into a black dress in a form-fitted maxi-length style featuring geometric cut-outs. After some sultry shots of Usher, Palmer was back on screen, standing in an elevator wearing extremely baggy dark-wash denim worn with a white oversized plain white tee and an olive green bomber jacket.

The star rounded out her look with a pair of sleek black sunglasses and a plethora of silver jewelry which included hefty chains

For footwear, Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

