Keke Palmer Slips Into Black Bodycon Minidress & Big-Toe Sandals at Tribeca Film Festival 2023

Keke Palmer and Dewayne Perkins attend 'The Blackening' Tribeca Film Festival premiere at The Apollo Theater in New York City on June 13, 2023
Keke Palmer and Dewayne Perkins attend 'The Blackening' Tribeca Film Festival premiere at The Apollo Theater in New York City on June 13, 2023.
Getty Images
Keke Palmer turned to one of her go-to favorite designers for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of “The Blackening” in New York City last night.

Palmer, who hosted the event’s conversation about the comedy horror film, hit the red carpet in a chic little black dress by Sergio Hudson.

Keke Palmer and Dewayne Perkins attend 'The Blackening' Tribeca Film Festival Premiere at The Apollo Theater on June 13, 2023 in New York City, big toe sandals, sergio hudson dress, black sandals, pointy black sandals, toe-ring backless sandals, mules, square-toe boots
Keke Palmer and Dewayne Perkins attend ‘The Blackening’ Tribeca Film Festival premiere.Getty Images

Palmer showed off the slinky black V-neck minidress while posing alongside one of the movie’s writers and stars, Dewayne Perkins.

The “Nope” star, who gave birth to her first child earlier this year, styled the short number by the prominent Black designer with a pair of minimalist black sandals.

The pointy backless sandals featured a toe-ring design with a loop rapping around the big toe and another strap holding the foot down for stability. The understand style’s pencil-thin stiletto heel appeared to measure approximately 3 to 4 inches.

keke palmer big toe sandals, black sandals, pointy toe sandals. toe-ring backless sandals
A closer look at Keke Palmer wearing black toe-ring backless sandals.Getty Images

The “Scream Queens” actress kept her hair simple, adding a sultry smokey eye and tied things together with big silver hoop earrings and assorted blingy rings.

Keke Hudson wears a black Sergio Hudson mini dress, 'The Blackening' Tribeca Film Festival Premiere
Keke Hudson wears a black Sergio Hudson mini dress. Getty Images

The new mom also wore Sergio Hudson last month at the 2023 Met Gala. The pastel tweed strapless column gown was embellished with over 12,000 Swarovski crystals and pearls and complemented by a gray-blue opera coat that she wore off the shoulder.

Sharing her look for the biggest red carpet in fashion, Palmer posted on Instagram, writing, “Your vision gives me life @sergiohudson. It was magic being your doll at The Met tonight.”

Keke Palmer, Sergio Hudson, Met Gala 2023, Red Carpet, Stuart Weitzman Heels
Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”Michael Buckner for Variety

Since launching his namesake brand in 2014, Sergio Hudson has been on the up and up, especially in the past few years. The South Carolina-born designer has garnered a reputation for dressing powerhouse women of note, including former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, current Vice President Kamala Harris, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and more.

PHOTOS: Discover Keke Palmer’s bold shoe style over the years in the gallery.

