×
Read Next: Academy Sports + Outdoors Promotes Carl Ford to CFO Following a Series of Executive Shifts
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Keke Palmer Goes Punk in Alexander McQueen Metal-Toe Heels and Cutout Dress for The Cut

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Keke Palmer Goes Punk in Alexander McQueen Metal-Toe Heels for The Cut
Keke Palmer Goes Punk in Alexander McQueen Metal-Toe Heels for The Cut
Keke Palmer Goes Punk in Alexander McQueen Metal-Toe Heels for The Cut
Keke Palmer Goes Punk in Alexander McQueen Metal-Toe Heels for The Cut
View Gallery
View Gallery7 Images
Share

Keke Palmer had a black-and-white moment on the front cover of The Cut’s latest issue. The actress spoke with the magazine about her relationship with social media and embracing her new body after having her son.

For the front cover, the “Hustlers” actress posed in a striped Interior turtleneck dress. Throughout the rest of the shoot, she slipped into a variety of black gowns including a satin slip dress and a fitted gown with embellished trimming around the chest and waist cutout.

Most of her footwear choices were hidden from view. However, in one of the photos, Palmer is seen wearing Alexander McQueen’s Punk 65 metal-toe leather pumps. The black heels featured a sleek silhouette with a buckled ankle strap and stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Alexander McQueen's Punk 65 metal-toe leather pumps.
Alexander McQueen’s Punk 65 metal-toe leather pumps.Net-a-Porter

Palmer was styled by Jessica Willis who has also worked with other stars like Meghan Markle, Megan Thee Stallion and Sydney Sweeney.

Like these looks, the “Nope” actress has a bold sense of style. She is most often seen in bright bursts of color. She loves to play with patterns and vibrant colors when dressing up for any occasion. Palmer likes to wear all forms of footwear. Her go-to is a pair of platform pumps or stilettos. Her shoe closet is filled with heels from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti and sneakers from brands like Vans and Nike.

keke palmer, best looks, feather dress, strappy sandals, 29th Annual IFP Gotham Awards
Keke Palmer’s Best Looks Through the Years
View Gallery7 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Keke Palmer Goes Punk in Alexander McQueen Metal-Toe Heels for The Cut
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad