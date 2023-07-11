Keke Palmer Goes Punk in Alexander McQueen Metal-Toe Heels and Cutout Dress for The Cut

Keke Palmer had a black-and-white moment on the front cover of The Cut’s latest issue. The actress spoke with the magazine about her relationship with social media and embracing her new body after having her son.

For the front cover, the “Hustlers” actress posed in a striped Interior turtleneck dress. Throughout the rest of the shoot, she slipped into a variety of black gowns including a satin slip dress and a fitted gown with embellished trimming around the chest and waist cutout.

Most of her footwear choices were hidden from view. However, in one of the photos, Palmer is seen wearing Alexander McQueen’s Punk 65 metal-toe leather pumps. The black heels featured a sleek silhouette with a buckled ankle strap and stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Alexander McQueen’s Punk 65 metal-toe leather pumps. Net-a-Porter

Palmer was styled by Jessica Willis who has also worked with other stars like Meghan Markle, Megan Thee Stallion and Sydney Sweeney.

Like these looks, the “Nope” actress has a bold sense of style. She is most often seen in bright bursts of color. She loves to play with patterns and vibrant colors when dressing up for any occasion. Palmer likes to wear all forms of footwear. Her go-to is a pair of platform pumps or stilettos. Her shoe closet is filled with heels from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti and sneakers from brands like Vans and Nike.