Keke Palmer Goes Sheer in Givenchy Dress & Saint Laurent Big-Toe Sandals at Usher Concert

Keke Palmer had an all-black moment as she attended Usher’s concert at his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM on Wednesday night.

The “Joyful Noise” actress wore a black bodysuit that featured spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. She layered the piece with a black sheer turtleneck Givenchy dress with a fitted silhouette and an all-over small logo pattern.

Palmer solely accessorized with a thin sparkling ring. She kept her dark brown hair in a voluminous blown-out style parted to the side complimenting her glamorous makeup that featured a red lip. The glowing look was created by makeup artist Bre Khounphinit.

The comedian completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Saint Laurent sandals. The leather heels featured a black strap that laid on the top of the foot and a toe loop. The pointed-toe mules brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

The last time we saw Palmer was attending the Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York last month. She walked the red carpet with designer Sergio Hudson wearing one of his floor-sweeping dresses with a pair of heels.

Other stars like Kim Kardashian have been seen attending Usher’s “Usher: My Way – The Vegas Residency.” The musician will be performing every week at Dolby Live until October 2023.

Like this look, the “Nope” actress has a bold sense of style. She is most often seen in bright bursts of color. She loves to play with patterns and vibrant colors when dressing up for any occasion. Palmer likes to wear all forms of footwear. Her go-to is a pair of platform pumps or stilettos. Her shoe closet is filled with heels from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti and sneakers from brands like Vans and Nike.