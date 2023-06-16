×
Read Next: Is There a Right Way for Retailers to Participate in Juneteenth? Experts Say Yes
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Keke Palmer Delivers Classic Glamour in Floor-Sweeping Sergio Hudson Dress & Heels at Fragrance Foundation Awards

Keke Palmer, Sergio Hudson, Black Dress, Fragrance Foundation Awards, Shoes,
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Keke Palmer attends The 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images )
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Michelle Pfeiffer attends The 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Diane Kruger attends The 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Nicolas Hieronimus poses with an award backstage with Cate Blanchett during The 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images )
View Gallery
View Gallery17 Images
Share

Keke Palmer attended the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater yesterday in New York. The “Nope” star attended the ceremony alongside fashion designer Sergio Hudson. The duo presented an award during the event.

The “True Jackson, VP” actress was rightfully clad in a black Sergio Hudson dress, featuring a bodycon fit and a strappy bodice. The garment was floor sweeping and had a black velvet and satin midsection that was followed by a lengthy skirt that hid her footwear.

Additionally, Palmer donned high-shine diamond studs and wore her brown locks gathered into a sculptural updo swept to one side.

Keke Palmer, Sergio Hudson, Black Dress, Fragrance Foundation Awards, Shoes,
Keke Palmer at the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards.Getty Images

Although her footwear wasn’t visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her gown, it’s likely Palmer chose to wear some sort of strappy sandal heel, a go-to shoe for the thespian while attending red carpet events. The style likely matched the hue and style of her gown and featured stiletto heels that offered Palmer a boost. Strappy sandal heels are a must-have item in many celebrities’ closets, Palmer’s included.

For footwear, Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau.

The annual 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards celebrate the fragrance industry’s outstanding creative achievements. Presenters at the event included Vera Wang, Jason Wu, Wes Gordon, Palmer and Hudson, among others. Notable attendees included Cate Blanchett, Michelle Pfeiffer and Diane Kruger. A lifetime achievement award was given to Anne Flipo, Master Perfumer at IFF.

PHOTOS: See all of the attendees at the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Keke Palmer Serves Glamour in Floor-Sweeping Dress at Fragrance Awards
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 16
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 16
Elle Fanning Brings Back the Suit Vest Trend and More Fashion Moments From ‘A Small Light’ Screening
wwd
Elle Fanning Brings Back the Suit Vest Trend and More Fashion Moments From ‘A Small Light’ Screening
The TikTok-Famous ‘Coastal Grandmother’ Dress Is the Mother of All Summer Trends — and Just $35 (Nana Would Approve)
The TikTok-Famous ‘Coastal Grandmother’ Dress Is the Mother of All Summer Trends — and Just $35 (Nana Would Approve)
NBA Great George Gervin Settles Lawsuit With Ralph Lauren
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
NBA Great George Gervin Settles Lawsuit With Ralph Lauren
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad