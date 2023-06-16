Keke Palmer Delivers Classic Glamour in Floor-Sweeping Sergio Hudson Dress & Heels at Fragrance Foundation Awards

Keke Palmer attended the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater yesterday in New York. The “Nope” star attended the ceremony alongside fashion designer Sergio Hudson. The duo presented an award during the event.

The “True Jackson, VP” actress was rightfully clad in a black Sergio Hudson dress, featuring a bodycon fit and a strappy bodice. The garment was floor sweeping and had a black velvet and satin midsection that was followed by a lengthy skirt that hid her footwear.

Additionally, Palmer donned high-shine diamond studs and wore her brown locks gathered into a sculptural updo swept to one side.

Keke Palmer at the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards. Getty Images

Although her footwear wasn’t visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her gown, it’s likely Palmer chose to wear some sort of strappy sandal heel, a go-to shoe for the thespian while attending red carpet events. The style likely matched the hue and style of her gown and featured stiletto heels that offered Palmer a boost. Strappy sandal heels are a must-have item in many celebrities’ closets, Palmer’s included.

For footwear, Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau.

The annual 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards celebrate the fragrance industry’s outstanding creative achievements. Presenters at the event included Vera Wang, Jason Wu, Wes Gordon, Palmer and Hudson, among others. Notable attendees included Cate Blanchett, Michelle Pfeiffer and Diane Kruger. A lifetime achievement award was given to Anne Flipo, Master Perfumer at IFF.

