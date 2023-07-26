Keke Palmer Throws Out First Pitch in Leopard-Print Saint Laurent Mules at Cubs vs. White Sox Game in Chicago

Keke Palmer threw out the first pitch ahead of the baseball game between the Cubs and the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, on Tuesday.

The “Nope” star was casually dressed for the occasion in a high-neck black tank top tucked into flared dark-wash denim pants. Both Palmer’s top and bottom can be classified as closet staples. The pieces are likely owned by a multitude of people, making her outfit easily replicable.

Keke Palmer at Cubs vs. White Sox Game in Chicago. Getty Images

Palmer rounded out her look with a pair of leopard-print mules by Saint Laurent, offering her rather neutral ensemble a wild twist. The pair featured open and pointed toes, textural uppers and thick straps that sat across the tops of the star’s toes, situating her shoes in place. The set also included 4-inch block heels.

A closer look at Keke Palmer’s shoes. Getty Images

Mules are a popular style during the warmer weather months thanks to their open back. The slip-on style has been remixed to infinity over the years.

Keke Palmer at Cubs vs. White Sox Game in Chicago. Getty Images

On the accessories front, the star sported large silver hoops with equally shiny gold and silver bracelets that offered her look a high-shine finish. Palmer wore her dark tresses up and out of her face in a simple top bun.

For footwear, Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau.

