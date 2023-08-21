Keke Palmer Poses in Sleek Stilettos With Sergio Hudson for Essence Magazine

Keke Palmer took center stage with fashion designer Sergio Hudson for her latest magazine cover.

On Instagram, the actress posed with Hudson on the September/October issue of Essence, featuring herself and Hudson side-by-side in all-black outfits. For the main shot by Shaniqwa Jarvis, Palmer slipped on a set of black mules with wide, glossy upper straps and angled stiletto heels.

The slick pair streamlined Palmer’s outfit for the occasion, styled by Corey Stokes: a black jumpsuit with long legs, sleeves and a sharp off-the-shoulder neckline. For a burst of sleek glamour, the piece was cinched with a wide-buckled belt and sculpted gold cuff bracelets.

In her accompanying editorial, Palmer wore an array of sharp outfits with retro influences. One ensemble featured a sheer-paneled Dundas dress, layered beneath a fuzzy Poster girl coat and thong-style Brother Vellies sandals. Another included a brown suede LaQuan Smith jumpsuit with a dynamic bodice cutout.

Palmer’s final outfit for the occasion featured a bright pink Chanel knit dress with tonal purple trim, complete with gleaming front buttons and four small buttoned front pockets. The piece was elevated with vibrant red sandals, complete with angled toe straps and slick wraparound ankle straps for a cutout effect.

Within the accompanying interview by journalist Emil Wilbekin, Palmer also discussed her relationship to fashion and work with Hudson as her new creative director — as well as how she felt after he dressed her for the 2023 Met Gala after she welcomed her first child in February.

“I feel like I was the most beautiful woman there,” Palmer said. “I knew that my hair was on point. I knew that my makeup was on point. I knew that my look was on point. And then Sergio being beside me made the whole thing that much better, because he was acting like my mom, Sharon. It was so funny. He was like, ‘Get out there and talk to these people. You need to work the room. These people need to see how good you look.’ He was breathing so much life into me. It makes me feel a little bit emotional now, talking about it, because I honestly feel like he brought me back to the world, honey. He really did.”

For footwear, Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.