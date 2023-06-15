Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Elevates Red Minidress With Louboutins for Super Bowl Gala

Gracie Hunt celebrated her dad’s team in a fiery red look.

The daughter of Kansas City Chief’s owner Clark Hunt posted to her Instagram on Wednesday. She was attending the Super Bowl LVII ring gala, which celebrated the Chiefs for their win of the big game in February.

In her photos, Hunt wore a bright red minidress with long sleeves, matching the team’s colors. The satin dress featured a miniskirt with ruching that gathered at the center as well.

She kept her accessories minimal, adding just a pendant necklace and a ring to the ensemble.

Hunt added a classic pair of shoes to round out her look. She wore Christian Louboutin Jumping Asymmetric Red Sole Pumps with her minidress. The nude pumps feature a sharp pointed toe and a sleek stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches. The shoes also include a strap that runs asymmetrically across the top of the foot.

As a former Miss Kansas winner, Hunt has a penchant for trendy and daring footwear, often opting for pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals for formal events. Her collection of high heels from designers like Tom Ford and Valentino features various heights, colors and finishes.

For more casual occasions, she dons athletic wear from brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga, paired with sneakers, boots or slippers. Hunt’s shoe style is marked by bold choices, including sky-high heels, colorful Moon Boots and comfy Ugg slippers.

