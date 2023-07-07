×
Katy Perry Brings Back the 1950s in Polka Dot Scarf, Skirt & Heels at Wimbledon 2023 With Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England.
venus williams, wimbledon party, june 20, 2014, gold heels
June 22, 2015, Lily James, ralph lauren, white dress, shirt dress, gold metallic heels, platform heels, gold platform sandals, ankle-strap pumps, strappy pumps, Ralph Lauren Collection Jean Gold Sandals, wimbledon summer cocktail party
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Kitty Spencer attends the Vogue and Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party at The Orangery on June 22, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Katie Boulter, Wimbledon, London, red carpet, sandals, black sandals, strappy sandals, heeled sandals
Katy Perry attended Day Three of Wimbledon 2023 on July 5 in London, accompanied by her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The hitmaker was clad in a retro ensemble, channeling the ’50s in a white and blue ensemble. Perry wore a deep blue off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top tucked neatly into a white high-waisted A-line skirt.

Katy Perry attends Day Three of the Wimbledon 2023 on July 05 in London.
Katy Perry attends Day Three of the Wimbledon 2023 on July 05 in London.WireImage

Around her neck, the “American Idol” judge wore a polka-dotted silk scarf, referencing the chiffon neck scarf popular in the ’50s. Seen in films like “Grease,” the style was often folded in half to form a triangle and tied around the neck or strung up in the hair as a headband. Many women still incorporate scarves into their wardrobes today.

Additionally, Perry donned black cat eye sunglasses and toted a black leather mini bag with silver hardware. The performer’s black tresses were worn in a sleek half-up half-down style accompanied by equally retro micro bangs swept to one side.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend Day Three of the Wimbledon 2023 on July 05 in London.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend Day Three of the Wimbledon 2023 on July 05 in London.WireImage

Although her shoes weren’t visible, Perry’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. For footwear, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek. The television personality often coordinates her shoes to her ensembles both on and off the stage.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend Day Three of the Wimbledon 2023 on July 05 in London.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend Day Three of the Wimbledon 2023 on July 05 in London.WireImage

When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

PHOTOS: Discover Perry’s FN cover shoot in the gallery.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Katy Perry Brings Back the '50s in Polka Dots at Wimbledon 2023
