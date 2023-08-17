Katy Perry Vacations in Thong Sandals and Crochet Cover-Up With Orlando Bloom, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Croatia

Katy Perry was spotted vacationing with her husband, Orlando Bloom, yesterday in Croatia along with former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

Letting her feet breathe, Perry stepped into a pair of white flip-flops, offering her look a breezy finish. The casual pair was composed of matt stark white leather uppers with a slip-on fit and thick and sturdy thong straps that separated the star’s toes.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom take a walk along Dubrovnik’s main street Stradun, in Dubrovnik, Croatia on Aug. 16, 2023. Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNew

Thong sandals, of all kinds, are a must-have item for many celebrities, especially as the weather gets warmer. The footwear style is widely available from both high and low-end brands in a range of vibrant colors and striking prints including The Row, Melissa, Tom Ford, Crocs and Old Navy among others.

A closer look at Katy Perry’s shoes. Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNew

The hitmaker’s outfit was similarly breezy, comprised of a dress beach cover-up in white in a crocheted style. The garment featured a slightly sheer composition with lengthy scalloped sleeves, a collared neckline and faux pocket detailing. Perry accessorized her look with a variety of gold jewelry along with a mini brown leather cross-body bag and sunglasses with pink tinted lenses.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom take a walk along Dubrovnik’s main street Stradun, in Dubrovnik, Croatia on Aug. 16, 2023. Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNew

In a general sense, Perry has previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. For footwear, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek. The television personality often coordinates her shoes to her ensembles both on and off the stage.

When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals