Katy Perry Sparkles in Double-Strap Geometric Sandals From Her Line for ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance

Katy Perry sparkled in her latest social media post.

The “Roar” singer posted to Instagram on Friday with a few photos. She captioned the post, “Tune in to @goodmorningamerica Friday morning to catch one of your LAST peeks into PLAY. ⏳TIME’s⌛️running out to WATCH this show 🍄😩”

The FN cover star completed her shimmery look with a pair of sandals from her line, Katy Perry Collections. She wore the new Linksy Sandal in silver.

The sandals feature two straps across the top of the foot made up of a metallic chain link material. The heel, reaching just over 3 inches, is comprised of a circular piece in the same chain material, giving it a geometric spin. The shoes, from her new fall line, are also available in gold are retail for $139.

In her photos, Perry wore a light blue sequin dress from Self-Portrait. Her midi dress featured long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline. Perry added small drop earrings and a gold butterfly ring for accessories.

Linksy Sandal.Courtesy of Katy Perry Collections

Throughout the years, the “Fireworks”singer has created a wardrobe that is filled with textured patterns and vibrant colors. Perry is a big fan of shoes and has passed that love down to her daughter who now has a two-shelf shoe collection. The singer has stayed a familiar face in the fashion industry with collaborations with Moschino, About You, and H&M. She launched her footwear brand, Katy Perry Collections, in the fall of 2022 featuring unique designs like mushroom heels and snake prints sandals.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

