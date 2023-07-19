Katy Perry Enjoys Boat Ride in Breezy Shirt Dress and Pink Birkenstocks With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry was spotted with her husband, Orlando Bloom, in Saint Tropez, France, taking a boat ride today.

The “Daisies” singer was clad in a breezy striped shirt dress with sleeves rolled up and a collared neckline. The dress was layered overtop what looked to be a plain white tank top that offered the hitmaker extra coverage.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are seen leaving the South of France after enjoying a luxurious getaway in Saint Tropez on July 19, 2023. Spread Pictures / MEGA

Accessorizing her look, the “California Gurls” songstress stacked on a multitude of gold jewelry pieces including an ornate chain necklace strung up with pearls. Perry also wore a wide-brimmed straw hat and aviator sunglasses with pink tinted lenses. Rounding things out, Perry toted a large brown leather bag.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are seen leaving the South of France after enjoying a luxurious getaway in Saint Tropez on July 19, 2023. Spread Pictures / MEGA

On her feet, Perry stepped into a pair of light pink sandals from Birkenstock featuring open backs and toes in a slip-on construction with thick straps that sat overtop her feet, securing the shoe to her feet. Additionally, the footwear also included silver buckle detailing and brown cork insoles for a cushioned feel.

A closer look at Katy Perry’s shoes. Spread Pictures / MEGA

The slip-on style can be dressed up or down depending on what it’s partnered with. Like Perry’s application, however, the shoe is especially popular poolside or with casual summer looks.

In a general sense, Perry has previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. For footwear, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek. The television personality often coordinates her shoes to her ensembles both on and off the stage.

When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

