Katy Perry Is a ‘Mirage’ in Reptilian Boots in Her Shoe Brand’s Fall 2023 Campaign

Katy Perry Models Reptilian Boots From Her Fall 2023 Collection
Katy Perry took center stage in the latest campaign for her namesake footwear label, Katy Perry Collections. On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share the brand’s new fall 2023 campaign. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a set of her label’s $169 Geminni boots — a knee-high, square-toed style with glossy, dark tan faux leather uppers.

“It’s not a mirage…it’s the @katyperrycollections fall collection,” she captioned.

For a sleek flair, Perry’s new boots were covered in reptilian embossments, with gold-toned square ornaments topping each of their shafts. The pair was complete with 2.8-inch block heels, providing the singer with a subtle height boost — and a bohemian finish to her campaign outfit, a sleevless blue patchwork denim minidress.

Other shoes in Perry’s fall 2023 collection include a range of slip-on mules, flats and heeled sandals in a variety of hues — including dark brown, blue, pink, white and black. The line is also rounded out by a variety of boots and booties in knee-high, stretchy and Western silhouettes, complete with hardware ranging from buckled front straps to metallic hues. The full collection, which retails from $89-$169, is now available on the Katy Perry Collections’ website.

For footwear, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. Perry’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

katy perry
