Katie Holmes Goes Monochromatic in Sheer Maxi Dress With Buckled Ballet Flats to Theatre World Awards 2023

Katie Holmes put a chic spin on monochromatic style for the Theatre World Awards 2023 in New York City on Monday night. The annual ceremony recognizes the outstanding performance of actors and actresses on Broadway and Off-Broadway.

Holmes was sharply outfitted in all-black attire for the occasion. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum wore a black blazer that had sleek lapels, glossy buttons and side slant pockets.

Katie Holmes attends the Theatre World Awards on June 5, 2023 in New York City. MEGA

Holmes layered the blazer over a sheer maxi dress that featured a subtle ruffled hemline and streamlined accent on the side. The “Batman Begins” actress kept her accessories minimal and only carried a square leather clutch.

Katie Holmes attends the Theatre World Awards on June 5, 2023, in New York City. MEGA

Completing Holmes’ look was a pair of ballet flats. The shiny silhouette featured a tan outsole, bow accent at the front and two buckled straps across the instep.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ flats. MEGA

Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The feminine-meets-functional shoes are well and truly back in business and better than ever. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules.

Katie Holmes attends the Theatre World Awards on June 5, 2023, in New York City. MEGA

Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Additionally, Holmes is the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

The 77th annual Theatre World Awards is an American honor presented annually to actors and actresses in recognition of an outstanding New York City stage debut performance, either on Broadway or Off-Broadway.

