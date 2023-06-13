×
Katie Holmes Keeps It Classic in Leather Jacket, Satin Pants and Loafers at Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner 2023

Holmes at Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner 2023.
Sean Zanni/WireImage
Katie Holmes modernized a timeless look during a recent event.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum made an appearance at the 2023 Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner, held at Balthazar Restaurant in New York City on Monday night.

To the event, she wore a black leather jacket from Chanel. The jacket featured buttons with the luxury brand’s logo as well as chain detailing within the garment.

Holmes arrives at the Chancel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on June 12 in New York City.Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Holmes added a simple but timeless white T-shirt under her coat. She added more texture to the ensemble with a pair of black satin high-waisted trousers with a wide-leg opening. She accessorized with a few layered necklaces and stud earrings.

For her footwear, Holmes kept up with the timeless appeal of her outfit. She donned black leather loafers. Her shoes featured a slightly pointed toe for a touch of elegance and were complete with a short raised block heel.

Holmes attends the Chancel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on June 12 in New York City.Sean Zanni/WireImage

When it comes to fashion, Holmes is known for her classic style, often re-wearing beloved pieces time and time again year-round. As for footwear, she keeps a timeless selection of Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules in rotation.

Over the decades that she’s been in entertainment, Holmes has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. The “Batman Begins” actress is the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014. She’s also starred in campaigns for J. Crew, Ann Taylor and Miu Miu.

See more of Holmes’ best street style moments through the years in this gallery.

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

